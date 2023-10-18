Ex-official who pleaded guilty to lying to feds in nuclear project failure probe gets home detention

By The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 3:58 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 4:12 pm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former official for the contractor hired to build two never-completed nuclear reactors who pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities was sentenced Tuesday to six months’ home detention.

Carl Churchman, 72, must wear a monitoring device, pay a $5,000 fine and serve a year on probation overlapping with his home detention, The State reported. Churchman and his lawyer declined to say where he will serve his home detention.

Churchman was the project director for Westinghouse Electric Co., the lead contractor to build two new reactors at the V.C. Summer plant. South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. parent company SCANA Corp. and state-owned utility company Santee Cooper spent nearly $10 billion on the project before halting construction in 2017 after Westinghouse’s bankruptcy.

The failure cost ratepayers and investors billions and left nearly 6,000 people jobless.

Churchman pleaded guilty in 2021 to making a false statement to federal officials and faced up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Churchman apologized to the judge, federal agents, the community and his family during the hearing.

Attorney Lauren Williams told Judge Mary Geiger Lewis that Churchman agreed to be a prosecution witness in any future cases and already has a job offer.

Churchman lied to an FBI agent in 2019, saying that he had not been involved in communicating the project timeline with utility executives, authorities said. But, according to officials, Churchman repeatedly emailed colleagues at Westinghouse about project completion dates, which he reported to executives in 2017.

In a 2021 interview, Churchman admitted his initial statements had been lies, according to prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday agreed with the lenient sentence, saying Churchman confessed immediately after he was caught lying, then became a source for the investigation.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

24m ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

1h ago

As Canada evacuates citizens in Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay
As Canada evacuates citizens in Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay

As Shawna Goodman-Sone spoke to a reporter from a suburb of Tel Aviv Wednesday, she had to end the call abruptly and seek refuge in her home's safe room as an air raid warning went off. Before fleeing...

52m ago

Pickering man facing possible hate-crime charges after Palestinian flag damaged
Pickering man facing possible hate-crime charges after Palestinian flag damaged

A 63-year-old man is facing potential hate crime charges after a Palestinian flag was damaged at a home in Pickering. Durham police say around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, police were called to a home in...

19m ago

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

24m ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

1h ago

As Canada evacuates citizens in Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay
As Canada evacuates citizens in Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay

As Shawna Goodman-Sone spoke to a reporter from a suburb of Tel Aviv Wednesday, she had to end the call abruptly and seek refuge in her home's safe room as an air raid warning went off. Before fleeing...

52m ago

Pickering man facing possible hate-crime charges after Palestinian flag damaged
Pickering man facing possible hate-crime charges after Palestinian flag damaged

A 63-year-old man is facing potential hate crime charges after a Palestinian flag was damaged at a home in Pickering. Durham police say around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, police were called to a home in...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

21h ago

2:48
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP

The Ford government introduced a motion calling for rookie MPP Sarah Jama to apologize in the legislature for a social media post she wrote after the Hamas attack, if she doesn't she could be banned from speaking in the chamber.

21h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

22h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

22h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

More Videos