Tropical Storm Tammy forms in tropical Atlantic heading toward group of islands, forecasters say

By The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 4:50 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 5:56 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean, putting a group of islands on alert for its expected approach.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Tammy was centered at 5 p.m. EDT about 625 miles (1,005 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands. It was moving briskly to the west at 23 mph (37 kph) and expected to gradually strengthen in coming days.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique and Guadeloupe. Forecasters said tropical storm conditions were possible in the region starting within 48 hours and that further watches and warnings will likely be required Wednesday night or Thursday.

Tammy is initially expected to spread heavy rains over the northern Windward and Leeward Islands through Friday and then across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend, according to the hurricane center.

The center’s opening advisory on Tammy said total rainfall could measure between 3 and 6 inches (7-14 centimeters) with maximum amounts of 10 inches (25 centimeters) in some spots in the northern Windward Islands and Leeward Islands. Lesser rainfall amounts are expected in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico, the hurricane center added.

The prospect of heavy rains as Tammy nears those islands raises a threat of scattered flash flooding, urban flooding and isolated mudslides in higher terrain, according to meteorologists.

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

1h ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

2h ago

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

28m ago

As Canada evacuates citizens from Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay
As Canada evacuates citizens from Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay

As Shawna Goodman-Sone spoke to a reporter from a suburb of Tel Aviv Wednesday, she had to end the call abruptly and seek refuge in her home's safe room as an air raid warning went off. Before fleeing...

1h ago

