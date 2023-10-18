Inflation in UK unchanged at 6.7% in September, still way more than Bank of England’s target of 2%

FILE - A man walks past the Bank of England, at the financial district in London, on May 11, 2023. Homeowners across the U.K. are hoping that the Bank of England will decide to avoid raising interest rates for the first time in nearly two years. Following news that inflation fell unexpectedly in August to its lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, expectations have grown that the central bank will opt Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, to keep its main interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 3:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the U.K. held steady at 6.7% in September as easing food and drink price rises were offset by higher prices at the pump for motorists, official figures showed Wednesday.

The flat reading reported by the Office for National Statistics was disappointing as most economists had predicted another, albeit modest, fall.

It means that the U.K.’s inflation rate remains more than three times higher than the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%. The bank, though, is not expected to raise interest rates at its next policy meeting in early November, opting instead to keep its main borrowing rate unchanged at the 15-year high of 5.25%.

Last month, the bank brought an end to nearly two years of interest rate rises as inflation fell from multi-decade highs above 11%.

Most economists expect a sizeable decline in inflation next month.

“Progress on falling inflation has stalled, for one month at least,” said James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank. “It should fall sharply next month to below 5%, as energy prices fall for most people.”

The Bank of England, like other central banks, has raised interest rates aggressively from near zero as it sought to counter price rises first stoked by supply chain issues during the coronavirus pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up food and energy costs.

Higher interest rates, which cool the economy by making it more expensive to borrow and bearing down on spending, have contributed to bringing down inflation worldwide. Though most economies have avoided falling into recession, fears remain that the British economy could start to see output shrinking in coming months, hardly the best backdrop for the governing Conservative Party ahead of a general election.

The U.K. has the highest inflation rate among the Group of Seven leading industrial economies — the U.S.’s rate for example is 3.7%.

Some economists attribute that to Britain’s departure from the European Union, which has created worker shortages in some sectors and frictions in trade, raising costs for businesses.

The flat reading will raise concerns, certainly among homeowners, that rates will stay higher for longer. Because there is a lag between actual rate hikes and mortgage rates, lots of homeowners and renters have yet to see increases in their housing costs.

Unlike in the U.S., for example, most homeowners in Britain lock in mortgage rates for only a few years, so those whose deals expire soon know that they face much higher borrowing costs in light of the sharp rise in interest rates over the past couple of years.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

5h ago

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

9h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

10h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

9h ago

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

5h ago

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

9h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

10h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

9h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

9h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

10h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

16h ago

2:08
Emotional reunions for Canadians arriving home from Israel
Emotional reunions for Canadians arriving home from Israel

Hundreds of Canadians arrived home from Israel after 10 days of war in the region. Michelle Mackey has some of their emotional reunions.

11h ago

More Videos