Lobbyist gets 2 years in prison for Michigan marijuana bribery scheme

FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich., June 26, 2017, at the first open meeting of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Board. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP, File) The Detroit News, 2017

By The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 1:07 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 1:12 pm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A lobbyist responsible for $42,000 in bribes given to the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison.

Brian Pierce cooperated with investigators in bagging the big target, Rick Johnson, who was formerly known as a powerful Republican lawmaker before leading the marijuana board in 2017-19.

The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes. Johnson was recently sentenced to more than four years in prison for accepting $110,000 when he was in charge.

Pierce, a lobbyist and consultant for politicians and the marijuana industry, was greedy and in a “dark place” when he conspired to bribe Johnson, defense attorney Ben Gonek said in a court filing.

Prosecutors said Pierce’s corruption included paying a Detroit stripper $2,000 to have sex with Johnson.

“Pierce’s bribes corrupted the process for the state’s issuance of licenses for businesses to operate in a new and lucrative industry,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor said in a court filing.

Pierce’s partner, Vincent Brown, also faces sentencing Wednesday.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. A decade later, voters approved the recreational use of marijuana.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board a few months after taking office in 2019 and put oversight of the industry inside a state agency.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

8m ago

NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer
NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says what happened in Las Vegas should not stay in Las Vegas. She's filed a request with the integrity commissioner to further investigate the details of a 2020 trip involving...

updated

11m ago

Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA
Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent the Toronto area. OPP say 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted...

1h ago

Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza
Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza

A woman who grew up in Toronto is believed to be among the hostages being held by Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Consulate in Toronto says 70-year-old Judih Weinstein is the eighth known Canadian...

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

8m ago

NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer
NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says what happened in Las Vegas should not stay in Las Vegas. She's filed a request with the integrity commissioner to further investigate the details of a 2020 trip involving...

updated

11m ago

Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA
Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent the Toronto area. OPP say 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted...

1h ago

Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza
Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza

A woman who grew up in Toronto is believed to be among the hostages being held by Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Consulate in Toronto says 70-year-old Judih Weinstein is the eighth known Canadian...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

18h ago

2:48
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP

The Ford government introduced a motion calling for rookie MPP Sarah Jama to apologize in the legislature for a social media post she wrote after the Hamas attack, if she doesn't she could be banned from speaking in the chamber.

18h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

19h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

19h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

More Videos