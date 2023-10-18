Lower house of Russian parliament votes to revoke ratification of global nuclear test ban

By The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 6:29 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 6:42 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday gave its final approval to a bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban treaty, a move Moscow described as putting it on par with the United States.

The State Duma lawmakers voted unanimously to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in the third and final reading on Wednesday. The bill will now go to the upper house, the Federation Council, which will consider it next week. Federation Council lawmakers have already said they will support the bill.

The legislation was introduced to parliament following a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned earlier this month that Moscow could revoke its 2000 decision to ratify the treaty to “mirror” the stand taken by the United States, which has signed but not ratified the nuclear test ban.

The treaty, adopted in 1996, bans all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world, although it has never fully entered into force. In addition to the U.S., it is yet to be ratified by China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran and Egypt.

There are widespread concerns that Russia could resume nuclear tests to try to discourage the West from offering military support to Ukraine. Many Russian hawks have spoken in favor of a resumption.

Putin has said that while some experts have talked about the need to conduct nuclear tests, he hasn’t yet formed an opinion on the issue.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last week that Moscow will continue to respect the ban and will only resume nuclear tests if Washington does so first.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

8h ago

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

12h ago

Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza
Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza

President Joe Biden is in Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict and to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The...

1h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

13h ago

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

8h ago

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

12h ago

Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza
Biden meets with Israeli leaders as tensions grow after hospital blast in Gaza

President Joe Biden is in Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict and to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The...

1h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

12h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

12h ago

2:32
Hundreds killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital
Hundreds killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

Hundreds have been killed after an attack on a hospital in Gaza City. While U.S officials are in the Middle East hoping to prevent the war from spreading in the region. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

13h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

13h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

20h ago

More Videos