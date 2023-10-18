Man charged with bringing gun to Wisconsin Capitol arrested again for concealed carry violation

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Joshua Pleasnick, the man accused of bringing a gun into the Wisconsin Capitol and demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, has been arrested again on suspicion of a concealed carry violation he committed that same night, the governor's administration said Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 1:02 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 1:13 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who twice brought guns to the Wisconsin state Capitol and demanded to see Gov. Tony Evers has been arrested again on suspicion of a concealed carry violation he allegedly committed that same night, the governor’s administration said Wednesday.

Joshua Pleasnick, 43, of Madison, entered the Capitol on the afternoon of Oct. 4 without a shirt, guiding a dog on a leash and openly carrying a holstered handgun, according to prosecutors and investigators. He approached Evers’ office and demanded to speak with the governor. Evers wasn’t in the building at the time.

Pleasnick was arrested, booked and released on bail. According to prosecutors, he returned to the Capitol that same night with an AK-style semi-automatic rifle and a police baton in his backpack. He again demanded to see Evers but the building was already closed.

He was taken into custody again that same night and was formally charged this Monday with openly carrying a firearm in a public building, a misdemeanor.

Evers’ administration said that he was arrested again Tuesday night for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit on Oct. 4, the day he entered the Capitol. Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said in an email to The Associated Press that the baton in his backpack violated concealed carry statutes.

He has not been formally charged with a concealed carry violation yet, online court records show. He was set to make his initial court appearance on the firearm charge Wednesday afternoon. Online court records did not list an attorney for Pleasnick.

The Associated Press


