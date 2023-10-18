Berrios, Kiermaier among 5 Blue Jays Gold Glove finalists

Toronto Blue Jays left-fielder Daulton Varsho, centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier, starting pitcher Jose Berrios, catcher Alejandro Kirk and third baseman Matt Chapman were named finalists for Gold Glove Awards on Wednesday.

The winners will be named Nov. 5.

Kiermaier and Chapman both are three-time Gold Glove winners, while the others are looking to capture the award for the first time.

Kiermaier is up against Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners and Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox in the centre-field category.

Austin Hays of the Baltimore Orioles and Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians are the other left-field candidates.

Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray of the Twins, the two starters for Minnesota in its 2-0 win over the Blue Jays in the wild-card round, will battle Berrios, the starter in Game 2, for the pitching prize.

Kirk faces off with Adley Rutschman of the Orioles and Jonah Heim of the Texas Rangers.

Third base has Chapman, Jose Ramirez of the Guardians and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros.