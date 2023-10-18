Berrios, Kiermaier among 5 Blue Jays Gold Glove finalists

Jose Berrios
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Jeff Dean/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted October 18, 2023 6:19 pm.

Toronto Blue Jays left-fielder Daulton Varsho, centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier, starting pitcher Jose Berrios, catcher Alejandro Kirk and third baseman Matt Chapman were named finalists for Gold Glove Awards on Wednesday.

The winners will be named Nov. 5.

Kiermaier and Chapman both are three-time Gold Glove winners, while the others are looking to capture the award for the first time.

Kiermaier is up against Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners and Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox in the centre-field category.

Austin Hays of the Baltimore Orioles and Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians are the other left-field candidates.

Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray of the Twins, the two starters for Minnesota in its 2-0 win over the Blue Jays in the wild-card round, will battle Berrios, the starter in Game 2, for the pitching prize.

Kirk faces off with Adley Rutschman of the Orioles and Jonah Heim of the Texas Rangers.

Third base has Chapman, Jose Ramirez of the Guardians and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

1h ago

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

3h ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

4h ago

Construction ongoing along stretch of Bloor Street West. Here's when it's expected to ease up
Construction ongoing along stretch of Bloor Street West. Here's when it's expected to ease up

The latest construction phase is underway along a stretch of Bloor Street West. Construction is ongoing along Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Spadina Avenue, and right now, crews are working...

9m ago

Top Stories

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

1h ago

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

3h ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

4h ago

Construction ongoing along stretch of Bloor Street West. Here's when it's expected to ease up
Construction ongoing along stretch of Bloor Street West. Here's when it's expected to ease up

The latest construction phase is underway along a stretch of Bloor Street West. Construction is ongoing along Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Spadina Avenue, and right now, crews are working...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

3h ago

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.
2:48
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP

The Ford government introduced a motion calling for rookie MPP Sarah Jama to apologize in the legislature for a social media post she wrote after the Hamas attack, if she doesn't she could be banned from speaking in the chamber.
2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.
2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.
More Videos