2 more arrests announced in shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded a second

Philadelphia Interim Police Commissioner John M. Stanford Jr. announced two more arrests in the fatal shooting of a city police officer at Philadelphia International Airport last week, during a news conference, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Philadelphia. A third man had previously been arrested in the killing of Officer Richard Mendez and wounding of Officer Raul Ortiz. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)

By Ron Todt, The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 1:28 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 2:56 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with an airport parking garage shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded another, authorities announced Wednesday.

Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Hendrick Peña-Fernandez, 21, of Pennsauken, New Jersey, were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference.

Police on Monday had said at least two other suspects were being sought as they announced the arrest of Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He is from Camden County, New Jersey, and was being held in that state on a fugitive warrant.

Authorities said Officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz had just arrived at work about 11 p.m. last Thursday when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a car in the parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport. A confrontation ensued, and the two officers and one of the suspects were shot.

Mendez, 50, who had been on the force for more than two decades, was shot four times and pronounced dead at a hospital. His handcuffs were placed on Martinez Fernandez at the time of his arrest, a symbolic practice used when officers are killed. Ortiz, a 20-year veteran of the force, was shot once in the arm and was released from the hospital Saturday.

The suspects fled in an SUV reported stolen a week ago that was later seen at a hospital dropping off 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, who authorities said was believed to be involved in the confrontation with the officers. Duran had been shot in the chest, abdomen and left arm and was pronounced dead about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe Duran had at least three accomplices and believe one of them was responsible for firing the gun that was used to shoot all three people, First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference Monday.

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

5m ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

57m ago

NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer
NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says what happened in Las Vegas should not stay in Las Vegas. She's filed a request with the integrity commissioner to further investigate the details of a 2020 trip involving...

49m ago

Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA
Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent the Toronto area. OPP say 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted...

2h ago

