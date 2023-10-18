National Business Book Award finalists include top Bay Street names, ex-BoC governor

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz delivers a keynote address to a business conference, Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2023 11:43 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 11:56 am.

TORONTO — The former governor of the Bank of Canada and several top Bay Street names are among the three finalists for the National Business Book Award 2023.

Stephen Poloz, who served as a governor of the central bank from 2013 to 2020, has been nominated for a book called “The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future,” which talks about how the Bank of Canada works and why it does what it does.

A compilation of first-person essays on leadership during the pandemic also garnered a position among the finalists. 

The book, “Unprecedented — Canada’s Top CEOs on Leadership During COVID-19,” was edited by Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Willis and Greenhill Canada investment banker Steve Mayer. 

A memoir by Wes Hall, who is the founder of BlackNorth Initiative, is also among the top three contenders for the prize. 

The winner of the annual literary award, which is scheduled to be announced on Nov. 8, will receive a $30,000 prize for Canadian business-related writing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza
Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza

A woman who grew up in Toronto is believed to be among the hostages being held by Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Consulate in Toronto says 70-year-old Judih Weinstein is the eighth known Canadian...

2h ago

Two youth in custody after reports of gun posted to social media at Brampton high school
Two youth in custody after reports of gun posted to social media at Brampton high school

Two young people are in custody and a lockdown has been lifted at a Brampton high school after reports that a student posted a gun on social media. Peel police officers were called to Sandalwood Heights...

updated

5m ago

Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA
Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent the Toronto area. OPP say 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted...

1h ago

NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer
NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is calling on the integrity commissioner to investigate the details of a trip to Las Vegas involving a former Ford cabinet minister, the premier's former principal secretary...

9m ago

Top Stories

Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza
Woman from Toronto believed to be among hostages held in Gaza

A woman who grew up in Toronto is believed to be among the hostages being held by Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Consulate in Toronto says 70-year-old Judih Weinstein is the eighth known Canadian...

2h ago

Two youth in custody after reports of gun posted to social media at Brampton high school
Two youth in custody after reports of gun posted to social media at Brampton high school

Two young people are in custody and a lockdown has been lifted at a Brampton high school after reports that a student posted a gun on social media. Peel police officers were called to Sandalwood Heights...

updated

5m ago

Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA
Police seek federal offender with face tattoos known to frequent GTA

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant who is known to frequent the Toronto area. OPP say 31-year-old federal offender Michael Stamatakos is wanted...

1h ago

NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer
NDP call for further investigation into Las Vegas trip taken by former Ford minister, developer

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is calling on the integrity commissioner to investigate the details of a trip to Las Vegas involving a former Ford cabinet minister, the premier's former principal secretary...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

16h ago

2:48
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP

The Ford government introduced a motion calling for rookie MPP Sarah Jama to apologize in the legislature for a social media post she wrote after the Hamas attack, if she doesn't she could be banned from speaking in the chamber.

16h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

17h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

18h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

More Videos