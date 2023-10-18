Man faces over a dozen charges for homophobic messaging, imagery of swastikas in Oakville

A 28-year-old Oakville man faces over a dozen charges in a series of hate-motivated offences that involved homophobic messaging and anti-semitic imagery.

Halton Regional Police said officers were investigating for months after several anti-2SLGBTQI+ messages and slurs were spray painted onto buildings and imagery such as swastikas were carved into windows and mirrors.

Police said the locations damaged included two churches, a public library, a public school, and a local business in Oakville.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested 28-year-old Neil Jensen of Oakville. He faces numerous offences, including six counts of mischief over $5,000, uttering death threats and eight counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Jensen was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A police spokesperson said that investigators believe the incidents were motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate and are being investigated as hate crimes.

“Hate has no place in our communities, and we encourage residents to report incidents they believe to be motivated by hate or bias to Halton Regional Police Service,” the spokesperson wrote in a news release.