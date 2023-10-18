Debate begins today over whether to censure NDP MPP over controversial statement on Hamas attack

A debate is set to begin at Queen’s Park on Wednesday on whether to censure an NDP MPP over a controversial social media post she wrote in response to the Hamas attack in Israel.

The Ford government introduced a motion calling for rookie MPP Sarah Jama to apologize in the legislature for the post she wrote after the Oct. 7 attack. If she doesn’t, she could be banned from speaking in the chamber.

The NDP is now accusing the Ford government of playing politics and NDP Leader Marit Stiles is calling the motion a distraction tactic to take focus off the RCMP’s criminal investigation into the Greenbelt scandal.

“MPP Jama has apologized and made it clear she condemns the terrorist attack by Hamas,” says Stiles. “It is a very drastic move to censure an MPP.”

Jama, the MPP representing Hamilton Centre, posted a two-paragraph statement last week under Ontario NDP letterhead that made no mention of the surprise attack by Hamas militants. The post instead chose to focus on the decades-long struggle of Palestinians under Israeli occupation, which she referred to as “apartheid.”

“I call for immediate ceasefire and de-escalation,” Jama wrote in the Oct. 10 post on X. “We must look to the solution to this endless cycle of death and destruction: end all occupation of Palestinian land and end apartheid.”

The post used the hashtag “FreePalestine.”

Stiles released her own statement in response saying the MPP’s message was not approved by her caucus and asked her to retract the statement. Stiles publicly called on Jama to instead state clearly that “she decries any violence against both Israeli and Palestinian people.”

Jama’s original post remains up on her social media as of this Wednesday, but she did make multiple replies to the original post last week where she apologized and attempted to clarify her original comment.

“I apologize. To be clear, I unequivocally condemn terrorism by Hamas on thousands of Israeli civilians,” said Jama in new replies to her original post.

Jama won a provincial byelection earlier this year, claiming the seat that was previously held by longtime former NDP leader Andrea Horwath. Her campaign garnered controversy and criticism from Jewish organizations at that time due to some of her previous associations and remarks.

During her campaign, Jama said the criticism stemmed from her standing up for Palestinian human rights and her association with student groups. She publicly denounced anti-Semitism during a debate.

Her original statement in the wake of the Hamas attack earlier this month drew heavy condemnation from several Jewish advocacy groups, including the Centre of Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), who have called for her removal from caucus. Premier Doug Ford also asked for her to step down in his own statement last week.

Jama has not been present at the legislature this week. Debate over whether to censure her will begin at 9 a.m.

MPPs to consider motion condemning Hamas attacks

The Ford government has table another motion that refers to Hamas as terrorists and recognizes Israel’s right to defend itself.

“What unites us is rejecting brutal acts of terror from Hamas and other terrorists around the world,” said Ford in the legislature on Tuesday. “As we stand firm in the support of Israel, we pray for the safety of all innocent people.”

“Hamas, its actions and unrelenting dedication to terror, show no regard for human life. Israeli or Palestinian.”

The motion will be debated in the legislature this week.

With files from CityNews reporter Cynthia Mulligan