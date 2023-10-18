South Texas police officer was fatally shot during a pursuit of 2 men, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 5:40 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 5:57 pm.

SAN BENITO, Texas (AP) — A South Texas police officer was fatally shot after he joined an hourslong pursuit of two men who fled a traffic stop and led officers on a chase through several cities before they were arrested, authorities said.

San Benito Lt. Milton Resendez was fatally shot as his vehicle crossed paths with the suspects’ vehicle late Tuesday night, police Chief Mario Perea said at a news conference Wednesday. Perea said it wasn’t known how many rounds were fired at Resendez’s vehicle but one round struck his front bumper and another went through the driver’s side door, hitting him just below his body armor in the abdomen. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“He cared about everyone, he got along with everyone,” Perea said.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said the pursuit began around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on South Padre Island when a truck carrying the two men, two women and two small children was pulled over for speeding on the beach. As the driver was being questioned outside of the truck, a passenger started the truck, the driver jumped into the bed and they sped off, he said.

At one point, the two women and the children got out of the vehicle, Saenz said. The women were detained and questioned.

The two suspects — Rogelio Martinez Jr., 18, of Brownsville and Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez, 23, of Mexico — are facing multiple charges including capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest, Saenz said. Online jail records do not list attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Saenz said that after the men were pursued into Brownsville, located on the Mexico border, an exchange of gunfire made officers stand back and lose sight of the truck around 5 p.m. After the truck was found disabled, the suspects were then spotted in a sport utility vehicle in San Benito around 10:30 p.m. The confrontation in San Benito is where Resendez was shot.

The pursuit then returned to Brownsville, where the men were arrested after fleeing from their sport utility vehicle after officers disabled it by performing a maneuver where a vehicle is intentionally bumped, Saenz said.

Perea said that Resendez spent about 30 years working as a police officer, with most of that time with the San Benito police.

“It’s hard right now,” Perea said. “We lost one of our own. He worked with us for so long he’s not just a coworker, he’s part of our family now.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that “hearts across Texas grieve with the family and loved ones” of Resendez.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

1h ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

2h ago

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

29m ago

As Canada evacuates citizens from Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay
As Canada evacuates citizens from Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay

As Shawna Goodman-Sone spoke to a reporter from a suburb of Tel Aviv Wednesday, she had to end the call abruptly and seek refuge in her home's safe room as an air raid warning went off. Before fleeing...

1h ago

Top Stories

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

1h ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

2h ago

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

29m ago

As Canada evacuates citizens from Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay
As Canada evacuates citizens from Israel, some Israeli-Canadians want to stay

As Shawna Goodman-Sone spoke to a reporter from a suburb of Tel Aviv Wednesday, she had to end the call abruptly and seek refuge in her home's safe room as an air raid warning went off. Before fleeing...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

2h ago

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

23h ago

2:48
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP

The Ford government introduced a motion calling for rookie MPP Sarah Jama to apologize in the legislature for a social media post she wrote after the Hamas attack, if she doesn't she could be banned from speaking in the chamber.

23h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

23h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.
More Videos