S&P/TSX composite down 150 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down 150 points in late-morning trading as losses in the base metal stocks helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 150.94 points at 19,541.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 165.61 points at 33,832.04. The S&P 500 index was down 29.96 points at 4,343.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 110.70 points at 13,423.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.03 cents US compared with 73.28 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.74 at US$87.18 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.13 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$24.00 at US$1,959.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press