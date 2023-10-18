St. Lawrence Seaway workers issue strike notice, could walk as of midnight Saturday
Posted October 18, 2023 6:11 pm.
Last Updated October 18, 2023 6:26 pm.
MONTREAL — Unifor says workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway Corp. are ready to strike as of midnight Saturday.
It says it has issued a 72-hour strike notice to the employer and will bargain through Thursday in an attempt to reach a deal.
The union says a strike would effectively shut down transit through the seaway.
Negotiations began on June 19 and 20 with the help of a conciliator.
The two sides held additional talks in September and resumed bargaining on Oct. 17.
Unifor president Lana Payne says in a press release that workers are demanding a “serious wage offer.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.
The Canadian Press