Suspect arrested in Kensington Market stabbing
Posted October 18, 2023 11:33 am.
Last Updated October 18, 2023 11:49 am.
Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the area of College Street and Bellevue Avenue just before 11 a.m. for reports a person had been stabbed.
When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital.
Police say a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene. There is no word on charges at this time.
It is not yet known what led to the stabbing.