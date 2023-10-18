Suspect arrested in Kensington Market stabbing

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of College Street and Bellevue Avenue just before 11 a.m. for reports a person had been stabbed.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital.

Police say a 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene. There is no word on charges at this time.

It is not yet known what led to the stabbing.