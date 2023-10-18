Youths, 14 and 16, charged in armed carjacking in Rexdale

Two male youths are facing several charges in an armed carjacking in Rexdale as Toronto police search for additional suspects.

Officers were called to the Albion Road and Martin Grove Road area at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a carjacking.

Police said a victim and passenger in a 2023 Hyundai Elantra were driving in a residential area when four male suspects drove up behind them in a dark-coloured sedan.

It’s alleged that the suspect vehicle nudged the driver’s vehicle from behind when the victim pulled over to allow them to pass. Police said when the victim exited their vehicle to check for damage, the four suspects approached, and one was armed with a gun.

The suspects then demanded the victim’s keys, and police said a struggle ensued. The group of suspects was able to steal and flee in the victim’s vehicle along with the suspect vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries, and the passenger was uninjured.

Toronto police said members of the recently formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force responded to the call and located the four suspects. Two suspects were taken into custody, and two fled on foot.

Authorities said at the time of the arrest, one suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and the keys to the stolen vehicle.

A 14-year-old boy faces up to 12 charges, including robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, assault and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, among other related offences.

A 16-year-old male was charged with similar offences, including robbery with a firearm and assault.

The 14-year-old is expected to appear in court on Thursday, while the other male teenager made his court appearance earlier Wednesday morning. The accused were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said two other male suspects in their early teens are wanted.