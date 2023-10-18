Construction ongoing along stretch of Bloor Street West. Here’s when it’s expected to ease up

Bloor
A Bloor Street West sign in Toronto. Photo courtesy: Riveros Photography.

By Jordan Kerr

Posted October 18, 2023 7:33 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 7:34 pm.

The latest construction phase is underway along a stretch of Bloor Street West.

Construction is ongoing along Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Spadina Avenue, and right now, crews are working on the south side of Bloor, reconstructing the road after previously reconstructing the sidewalk.

Currently, traffic is shifted to the north side of the road, which is shared between cyclists and drivers. This ongoing construction will last until the end of the year.

Once it’s completed, all lanes will reopen for a few months until early spring.

The final phase, which will run from spring to summer, will be the most disruptive as the westbound portion of Bloor Street West will be shut down between Avenue Road and Spadina Avenue until all work is done.

On Wednesday, the agency that oversees transportation services across Toronto said its congestion management plan needs to be updated given what it calls an “unprecedented amount of construction road closures.”

