US eases oil, gas and gold sanctions on Venezuela after electoral roadmap signed

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with Saint Lucia's Prime Minister Philip Joseph Pierre at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted October 18, 2023 8:06 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 8:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In response to Venezuela’s government and a faction of its opposition formally agreeing to work together to reach a series of basic conditions for the next presidential election, the U.S. agreed Wednesday to temporarily suspend some sanctions on the country’s oil, gas and gold sectors.

Tuesday’s agreement between President Nicolás Maduro’s administration and the Unitary Platform came just days before the opposition holds a primary to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The U.S. Treasury issued a six-month general license that would temporarily authorize transactions involving Venezuela’s oil and gas sector, another that authorizes dealings with Minerven — the state-owned gold mining company — and it removed the secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds.

The ban on trading in the primary Venezuelan bond market remains in place, Treasury says.

Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the U.S. welcomes the signing of the electoral roadmap agreement but “Treasury is prepared to amend or revoke authorizations at any time, should representatives of Maduro fail to follow through on their commitments.”

“All other restrictions imposed by the United States on Venezuela remain in place, and we will continue to hold bad actors accountable. We stand with the Venezuelan people and support Venezuelan democracy,” he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and the international community “will closely follow implementation of the electoral roadmap, and the U.S. government will take action if commitments under the electoral roadmap and with respect to political prisoners are not met.”

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

2h ago

Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest
Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest

Two victims with ties to Canada who were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israel were remembered fondly by relatives on Wednesday, who called for the world to recognize the brutality of what happened.  Tiferet...

22m ago

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

4h ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

2h ago

Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest
Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest

Two victims with ties to Canada who were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israel were remembered fondly by relatives on Wednesday, who called for the world to recognize the brutality of what happened.  Tiferet...

22m ago

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario votes in favour of strike action

An overwhelming majority of public elementary teachers in Ontario have voted in favor of strike action. The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members voted 95 cent in favour of a strike...

4h ago

Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school
Suspect sought after student stabbed at Scarborough high school

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a student was stabbed at a high school in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were called Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

3h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

5h ago

5:19
St. Mary's apartment building slated for demolition to make way for new condos
St. Mary's apartment building slated for demolition to make way for new condos

As the city looks at ways to create housing, we're learning more on a project just north of Toronto's downtown core that will see a large apartment building demolished to make way for new construction condos. Caryn Ceolin reports.

9h ago

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.
2:48
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP
Debate begins tomorrow on whether to censure Ontario NDP MPP

The Ford government introduced a motion calling for rookie MPP Sarah Jama to apologize in the legislature for a social media post she wrote after the Hamas attack, if she doesn't she could be banned from speaking in the chamber.
More Videos