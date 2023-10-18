Wab Kinew to be sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2023 4:12 am.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s new premier, Wab Kinew, is scheduled to be sworn in today and appoint his cabinet.

Kinew led the New Democrats to victory on Oct. 3 and defeated the Progressive Conservatives, who had been in power for seven years.

He becomes the first First Nations premier of a Canadian province.

He has also said his cabinet will include, for the first time in Manitoba, First Nations women.

The ceremony is to take place at The Leaf, a botanical attraction in Winnipeg, and is set to include traditional singing and dancing.

The NDP captured 34 of the 57 legislature seats on election night, and Kinew has many veteran politicians and rookies from which to pick his cabinet.

Among the high-profile New Democrats who were re-elected is Uzoma Asagwara, a former psychiatric nurse who was the NDP health critic in Opposition.

Adrien Sala, who served as NDP finance critic, is also serving a second term and has had a high profile in the legislature.

Among the First Nations women in the NDP caucus are Nahanni Fontaine, the party’s house leader who is serving her third term, and Amanda Lathlin, who has been in the legislature since winning a byelection in 2015.

One New Democrat with previous cabinet experience is Ron Kostyshyn, who served as agriculture minister under former premier Greg Selinger before losing his seat in 2016. Kostyshyn is also one of the few New Democrats elected in western Manitoba.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

5h ago

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

9h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

10h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

9h ago

Top Stories

Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T
Thousands gather for pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto, pro-Israeli student rally held at U of T

Thousands of demonstrators gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto's downtown core on Tuesday night that followed a pro-Israeli student rally at the University of Toronto (U of T). The demonstrations...

5h ago

Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation
Markham library CEO apologizes for removal of Islamic Heritage Month display amid calls for investigation

The Markham Public Library (MPL) CEO is apologizing after Islamic Heritage Month displays were removed from libraries temporarily during a review of the displays. It comes as the National Council of Canadian...

9h ago

Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'
Toronto releases plan for unhoused population this winter, advocate calls it 'disappointingly inadequate'

As the population of unhoused people in Toronto continues to increase, the city has released their plan to help those experiencing homelessness this winter. The strategy, which will be implemented on...

10h ago

Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation
Subway service resumes after rush hour bomb threat investigation

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 Yonge-University after it was halted in the heart of rush hour for a bomb threat investigation on Tuesday. Toronto police said reports of a bomb threat led to the...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.

9h ago

2:19
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays
Library reviewing temporary removal of Islamic Heritage Month displays

First an apology and now a review is underway at Markham libraries after a leaked emails shows staff were instructed to remove displays for Islamic Heritage Month. Faiza Amin reports on the concerns and calls for accountability.

9h ago

2:30
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'
Homeless advocates call Toronto winter plan 'inadequate'

City officials once again warned of little space in the shelter system for the upcoming season but do have plans for a 24-respite site and four warming centres to be open when temperatures hit -5 C. Mark McAllister has the details.

10h ago

0:34
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing
Toronto Police ID victim killed in west-end stabbing

57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene near Davenport and St. Clair on Sunday. A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

16h ago

2:08
Emotional reunions for Canadians arriving home from Israel
Emotional reunions for Canadians arriving home from Israel

Hundreds of Canadians arrived home from Israel after 10 days of war in the region. Michelle Mackey has some of their emotional reunions.

11h ago

More Videos