Anne Kirkpatrick, a veteran cop but newcomer to New Orleans, gets city council OK as police chief

FILE - Anne Kirkpatrick, left, listens as New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, right, announces Kirkpatrick as her nominee to head the New Orleans Police Department, Sept. 11, 2023, at City Hall in New Orleans. Kirkpatrick, a veteran police official who has served as chief of departments in Spokane, Wash., and Oakland, Calif., won City Council approval as New Orleans' new police chief Thursday, Oct. 19, on a 6-1 vote. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File) © CHRIS GRANGER

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 5:42 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 6:13 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anne Kirkpatrick, a veteran police official who has served as chief of departments in Spokane, Washington, and Oakland, California, won City Council approval as New Orleans’ new police chief Thursday on a 6-1 vote.

Kirkpatrick had been serving as interim chief after Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the appointment in June, pending council approval.

Hailed as a reformer by her supporters, Kirkpatrick takes over a department that has been operating under a broad reform agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that was approved by a federal judge in 2013. It was the result of federal investigations growing out of deadly police shootings of civilians in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

She also must deal with a force that has been steadily dropping in manpower in recent years, even amid jumps in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirkpatrick succeeds Shaun Ferguson, who retired last year. Michelle Woodfork took over the chief’s duties on an interim basis and had applied for the job

Voters approved a measure last year granting the council the right to approve or reject a mayor’s nominee for police chief. Kirkpatrick’s approval came despite some complaints from council members that the selection process had not been sufficiently transparent.

Thursday’s council vote followed a council committee hearing last week in which Kirkpatrick answered questions, outlined plans and pledged to be fair, independent and open to council member’s opinions.

Council Vice President Helena Moreno, who had expressed support for Woodfork in the past, voted for Kirkpatrick and wished her success.

“We need an independent and determined chief laser-focused on improving public safety. Anne Kirkpatrick has committed to being this type of leader, and I will hold her accountable for that,” Moreno said. “I want this new chief, who was selected by the Mayor, to be successful — we need her to be successful.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

28m ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

3h ago

Toronto police say over 130 per cent rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130 per cent rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broken out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

34m ago

Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA
Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA

Toronto police say the provincial carjacking joint task force has stayed busy with multiple arrests in stolen vehicle investigations spanning the GTA. Authorities responded to a carjacking call on...

57m ago

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

28m ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

3h ago

Toronto police say over 130 per cent rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130 per cent rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broken out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

34m ago

Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA
Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA

Toronto police say the provincial carjacking joint task force has stayed busy with multiple arrests in stolen vehicle investigations spanning the GTA. Authorities responded to a carjacking call on...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

4h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

54m ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

23h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

23h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.
More Videos