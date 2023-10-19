Anti-discrimination efforts falling short in the public service: auditor general

Auditor General of Canada Karen Hogan participates in a news conference in Ottawa, on Monday, March 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2023 10:20 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 10:26 am.

OTTAWA — The federal auditor general says Canada’s efforts to combat racism and discrimination in major departments and agencies are falling short.

Auditor General Karen Hogan found in a report released today that bureaucrats are failing to use data to understand how racialized employees are feeling, and this results in “missed opportunities” for change. 

The office examined the Department of Justice, Public Safety Canada, the RCMP, the Canada Border Services Agency, Correctional Service Canada and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, which account for about one-fifth of federal workers.

All of those organizations have established equity, diversity and inclusion action plans, but Hogan says bureaucrats have no way to know whether they are working, and there is no comprehensive reporting on outcomes. 

The audit found that accountability for behavioural and cultural change was also “limited and not effectively measured.” 

About one-fifth of employees in the core public service identified as a member of a visible minority as of last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press

