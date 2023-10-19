Asylum seekers return to a barge off England’s south coast following legionella evacuation

People thought to be asylum seekers board the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge, which will house up to 500 people, at Portland Port in Dorset, England, Thursday Oct. 19, 2023. The facility has been out of use since August following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 11:45 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 11:57 am.

LONDON (AP) — Asylum seekers started returning Thursday to the barge moored off the south coast of England, more than two months after it had to be evacuated following the discovery of legionella bacteria, which can cause serious illness, in the water supply.

As a coach arrived carrying the first group of asylum seekers to return to the Bibby Stockholm, protesters gathered at the gates of Portland Port, which is around 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of London, to decry what they view as the “inhumane” conditions aboard.

All but 10 of the 39 men evacuated are believed to have returned, though they arrived later than planned after the coach was deliberately blocked by Just Stop Oil protesters, who argue that the climate crisis will inevitably lead to more migration around the world.

Critics say the barge, which has a capacity of 504 people, is potentially a fire hazard and treats residents as though they are in prison.

“They hate it: they say it feels like a prison, some hate being on the sea, they find it very difficult to leave and they are completely separated from the community,” said Candy Udwin from the Stand Up To Racism grouping.

Britain’s Home Office said the use of vessels is “a tried and tested approach” to housing asylum-seekers around Europe, as well as offering value for money — a claim dispute by the non-profit organization Reclaim the Sea.

The Home Office said the barge could open its doors again after tests for the bacteria and improved fire safety protocols had been completed.

“The number of people on board will increase gradually with more arrivals in the coming days and months, as part of a carefully structured, phased approach,” a spokesperson for the department said.

On Aug. 11, authorities had to evacuate the first residents after legionella bacteria was found in the water system — just days after they had gone aboard.

It was an embarrassing turn of events for the governing Conservative Party, which is taking a hard-line approach to asylum-seekers. The disease warning was the latest setback for its much-publicized plan to move asylum seekers onto the barge from more costly hotel accommodation around the country.

Many of those who will be housed in the Bibby Stockholm arrive on overcrowded dinghies and other small craft that make the often dangerous and deadly crossing from northern France in the hope to live in the U.K. According to government figures, there were nearly 45,000 people detected arriving by small boats in the year ending June 2023, 26% higher than the previous year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made “ stopping the boats ” a priority ahead of an election expected to take place next year. His government, which is trailing badly in most opinion polls, has proposed sending asylum seekers to Rwanda as a way to discourage people from making the journey, but the plan is stalled in the courts.

The Bibby Stockholm, which the government is leasing from a private company, has previously housed workers from various industries, including crews on oil rigs.

With three stories of closely packed bedrooms opening off long hallways, the barge resembles a college dormitory. It is equipped with a kitchen, dining area and common rooms. The Home Office said the barge will be operational for at least 18 months and stay berthed in the port during that time. 

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious respiratory infection caused when people inhale tiny water droplets containing the legionella bacteria. It is not transmitted person-to-person, but is found in the cooling systems of large buildings and water lines that are not in regular use. While symptoms are similar to the flu, legionnaires’ disease can be treated with antibiotics.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

28m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

1h ago

Vaughan man charged after teen sexually assaulted at park
Vaughan man charged after teen sexually assaulted at park

A man is facing charges after a teen was sexually assaulted at a park in Vaughan last month. Police say the incident happened at Agostino Park, near Confederation Parkway and Rutherford Road, around...

2h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

1h ago

Top Stories

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

28m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

1h ago

Vaughan man charged after teen sexually assaulted at park
Vaughan man charged after teen sexually assaulted at park

A man is facing charges after a teen was sexually assaulted at a park in Vaughan last month. Police say the incident happened at Agostino Park, near Confederation Parkway and Rutherford Road, around...

2h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

17h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

17h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

18h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

18h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

20h ago

More Videos