One person injured after car flips during police chase in Brampton

One person is in hospital with injuries after a car flipped during a police chase in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Police tell CityNews officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with stolen plates near Brandon Gate Drive and Goreway Drive in Mississauga around 9:30 p.m.

It is alleged the suspect vehicle fled and drove into plaza near Airport Road and Queen Street East in Brampton where it collided with a police cruiser and flipped over.

The 36-year-old driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries. He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and flight from a peace officer.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.