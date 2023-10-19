One person injured after car flips during police chase in Brampton
Posted October 19, 2023 8:23 am.
Last Updated October 19, 2023 8:51 am.
One person is in hospital with injuries after a car flipped during a police chase in Brampton on Wednesday night.
Police tell CityNews officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with stolen plates near Brandon Gate Drive and Goreway Drive in Mississauga around 9:30 p.m.
It is alleged the suspect vehicle fled and drove into plaza near Airport Road and Queen Street East in Brampton where it collided with a police cruiser and flipped over.
The 36-year-old driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries. He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and flight from a peace officer.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.