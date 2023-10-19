Canada has pulled most envoys out of India due to diplomatic immunity threats: Joly

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2023 3:24 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 4:07 pm.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada has removed most of its diplomatic presence from India after New Delhi threatened to strip diplomatic immunities from them and their families.

Joly says New Delhi threatened to remove immunities on Friday, so Canada called back 41 diplomats and their 42 dependents, leaving just 21 diplomats in the country.

She decried the threat as a violation of international law that escalates tensions between the two countries and would have made it unsafe for diplomats to stay, and she said Canada would not reciprocate the move.

Joly says Canada’s high commission in New Delhi remains operational, but Ottawa has paused in-person services at consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bangalore. 

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the lower staff levels will hamper the issuing of visas and permits.

Relations with New Delhi have hit a deep freeze since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a month ago that Canadian intelligence services were investigating “a potential link” between India’s government and the killing of a Sikh leader near Vancouver.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

27m ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

2h ago

One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor
One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor

Friday will mark 100 days since Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took office. CityNews has reviewed what she has managed to tackle in the first few months of her tenure, but how does Chow believe she has done...

29m ago

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

44m ago

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

27m ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

2h ago

One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor
One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor

Friday will mark 100 days since Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took office. CityNews has reviewed what she has managed to tackle in the first few months of her tenure, but how does Chow believe she has done...

29m ago

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

3h ago

2:30
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

5h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

21h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

22h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

23h ago

More Videos