Carbon capture key to net-zero electricity, but federal timelines too tight: Report

The SaskPower carbon capture and storage facility is pictured at the Boundary Dam Power Station in Estevan, Sask. on October 2, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2023 1:31 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 1:42 pm.

CALGARY — Carbon capture and storage is key to greening Canada’s electricity grid, but meeting the proposed time frame laid out by the federal government will be extremely difficult based on the current state of the technology, a new report says.

Ottawa has proposed clean electricity regulations aimed at getting Canada’s electricity grid to net-zero by 2035.

This will likely require large-scale deployment of carbon capture and storage technology at natural gas and coal-fired power plants in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia, due to a lack of availability of hydroelectric power in those provinces.

In a new report, the Regina-based International CCUS Knowledge Centre says in order to be compliant with the federal regulations, natural gas-fired power plants would need to achieve a nearly 95 per cent CO2 capture rate.

But the organization points out that no carbon capture facility in the world is currently achieving that level of performance.

The only large-scale carbon capture facility in Canada currently operating on a power plant is at SaskPower’s Boundary Dam and it has a CO2 capture rate of 65 to 70 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

breaking

20m ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

1h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

10m ago

Accused in London, Ont., truck attack says he knew what happened was terrorism
Accused in London, Ont., truck attack says he knew what happened was terrorism

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has told a jury he knew his actions were considered a terrorist attack. On the stand in the Windsor, Ont., courtroom where...

1h ago

Top Stories

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

breaking

20m ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

1h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

10m ago

Accused in London, Ont., truck attack says he knew what happened was terrorism
Accused in London, Ont., truck attack says he knew what happened was terrorism

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has told a jury he knew his actions were considered a terrorist attack. On the stand in the Windsor, Ont., courtroom where...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

18h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

19h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

20h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

20h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

21h ago

More Videos