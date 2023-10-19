Former Blue Jays manager Cito Gaston on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Former Toronto Blue Jays manager Cito Gaston is one of eight names on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era managers/executives/umpires ballot for the class of 2024.

A candidate needs 75 per cent of votes to be elected.

The results will be announced Dec. 3, with the ceremony next year in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Managers Davey Johnson, Jim Leyland and Lou Piniella, umpires Ed Montague and Joe West, and baseball executives Hank Peters and Bill White also are on the ballot.

Promoted to manager in 1989 after serving as hitting coach, Gaston led the Blue Jays to their first and only World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. He was let go late in the 1997 season.

The Blue Jays rehired Gaston as manager midway through 2008 and he stayed in that role through the 2010 season.

The 79-year-old compiled an 894-837 record as a major-league manager across 12 seasons.