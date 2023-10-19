Former Blue Jays manager Cito Gaston on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Cito Gaston
Former Toronto Blue Jays manager Cito Gaston. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet

Posted October 19, 2023 4:05 pm.

Former Toronto Blue Jays manager Cito Gaston is one of eight names on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era managers/executives/umpires ballot for the class of 2024.

A candidate needs 75 per cent of votes to be elected.

The results will be announced Dec. 3, with the ceremony next year in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Managers Davey Johnson, Jim Leyland and Lou Piniella, umpires Ed Montague and Joe West, and baseball executives Hank Peters and Bill White also are on the ballot.

Promoted to manager in 1989 after serving as hitting coach, Gaston led the Blue Jays to their first and only World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. He was let go late in the 1997 season.

The Blue Jays rehired Gaston as manager midway through 2008 and he stayed in that role through the 2010 season.

The 79-year-old compiled an 894-837 record as a major-league manager across 12 seasons.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

28m ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

2h ago

One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor
One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor

Friday will mark 100 days since Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took office. CityNews has reviewed what she has managed to tackle in the first few months of her tenure, but how does Chow believe she has done...

29m ago

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

44m ago

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

28m ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

2h ago

One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor
One-on-one with Olivia Chow as she marks 100 days as Toronto Mayor

Friday will mark 100 days since Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took office. CityNews has reviewed what she has managed to tackle in the first few months of her tenure, but how does Chow believe she has done...

29m ago

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

3h ago

2:30
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

5h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

21h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

22h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

23h ago

More Videos