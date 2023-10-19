Edmonton police issue Amber Alert for blind, non-verbal woman

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton have issued an Amber Alert for a 40-year-old woman who is blind and non-verbal.

Edmonton police say Cindy Tin was abducted in a stolen vehicle in the evening, in the area of 118 Avenue and 91 Street.

Tin is described as having short black hair and wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and black pants.

Police say the stolen vehicle is a 2013 white Toyota Sienna van, with Alberta licence plate CCM6068, travelling westbound on 118 Avenue.

There was no description of the driver available.

Police say the alert is in effect for the city of Edmonton and surrounding areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press