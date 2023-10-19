Czech government survives no-confidence vote in Parliament sought by populist ex-prime minister

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 1:52 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 1:56 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote on Thursday over opposition claims that it is mishandling the economy and immigration.

Only 85 opposition lawmakers in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament voted to dismiss the five-party government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The vote was held early Thursday after a debate that started on Tuesday.

The main opposition centrist ANO party led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis accused the government of failing to deal with high inflation driven by energy prices and a new wave of immigration, among other issues. Inflation has been declining this year, falling from 17.5% in January to 6.9% in September.

The government has rejected the allegations.

Babis, the former prime minister, also accused the government of caring more about Ukraine than the Czech Republic. The country has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russian military aggression and has accepted over 350,000 people who fled the war.

In early October, the government temporarily reintroduced checks along the border with Slovakia in an effort to stem a flow of migrants.

Babis has also criticized a government package designed to keep the ballooning budget deficit under control. According to the plan, which still needs approval from the Senate and President Petr Pavel, Czech citizens would pay more for beer and medicine and businesses would face higher corporate taxes.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver of stolen vehicle flees after collision on northbound DVP
Driver of stolen vehicle flees after collision on northbound DVP

Toronto police are searching for a suspect driver who collided with another vehicle while travelling northbound on the Don Valley Parkway and fled on foot. Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened...

3h ago

Male pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run
Male pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run late on Wednesday. Officers arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m. in the Midland...

3h ago

Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest
Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest

Two victims with ties to Canada who were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israel were remembered fondly by relatives on Wednesday, who called for the world to recognize the brutality of what happened.  Tiferet...

6h ago

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

8h ago

Top Stories

Driver of stolen vehicle flees after collision on northbound DVP
Driver of stolen vehicle flees after collision on northbound DVP

Toronto police are searching for a suspect driver who collided with another vehicle while travelling northbound on the Don Valley Parkway and fled on foot. Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened...

3h ago

Male pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run
Male pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run late on Wednesday. Officers arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m. in the Midland...

3h ago

Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest
Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest

Two victims with ties to Canada who were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israel were remembered fondly by relatives on Wednesday, who called for the world to recognize the brutality of what happened.  Tiferet...

6h ago

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

9h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

9h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

11h ago

5:19
St. Mary's apartment building slated for demolition to make way for new condos
St. Mary's apartment building slated for demolition to make way for new condos

As the city looks at ways to create housing, we're learning more on a project just north of Toronto's downtown core that will see a large apartment building demolished to make way for new construction condos. Caryn Ceolin reports.

15h ago

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.
More Videos