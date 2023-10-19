Desjardins to cut close to 400 jobs amid economic uncertainty

A Caisse Desjardins branch is seen, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Montreal. Desjardins says it is cutting close to 400 jobs as it responds to economic uncertainty.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2023 11:00 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 11:12 am.

MONTREAL — Desjardins Group says it is cutting close to 400 jobs as it responds to economic uncertainty. 

The financial services co-operative says heightened volatility, inflation and the potential for an economic slowdown have added pressure to the need for prudent management. 

Spokesman Jean-Benoît Turcotti says in a statement that Desjardins is also still working to recoup the benefits of its “massive investments” in recent years, particularly in technology, and so it needs to step up the pace on these efforts.

The layoffs at Desjardins, amounting to about 0.6 per cent of its workforce, come a day after Scotiabank said it would cut about three per cent of its global workforce, which works out to about 2,700 staff.

The bank said the cuts are the result of digitization and automation, as well as its streamlining efforts and shifting consumer preferences.

Other banks have also been trimming staff in recent months after a major hiring push during the pandemic. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press

