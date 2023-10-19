EU debates how to handle rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war provokes new concerns

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 3:15 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 3:26 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers met Thursday to discuss how to manage the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc, after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists.

Sweden hosted a meeting of ministers from eight countries, among them Germany, Belgium and France, focused on how to handle incidents where people burn the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

Prosecutors are trying to establish whether that was a key motive for a Tunisian man who shot three Swedes in Brussels on Monday, killing two of them, ahead of a Belgium-Sweden soccer match in the capital.

While the Quran burnings are not directly linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, they are a sign of rising tensions between religious and other communities in Europe.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in the past 11 days.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

“We have to address multiple impacts from the continuing crisis in the Middle East, and part of this is to assess all possible consequences for us in the European Union,” European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said.

“This entails the protection of our Jewish communities, but also the protection against a generalized climate of Islamophobia that has no place in our society,” he told reporters in Luxembourg, where the meeting is taking place.

Pro-Palestinian rallies have been held in several European cities since the war. France has banned them. Germany has also promised to take tougher action against Hamas, which is already on the EU’s list of terrorist organizations.

After assailants threw two Molotov cocktails at the Berlin synagogue on Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that “we will never accept when attacks are carried out against Jewish institutions.”

In France, the Palace of Versailles — a major tourist attraction — and three airports were evacuated for security reasons and temporarily closed Wednesday. The incidents were the latest in a spate of evacuations in the past five days around France.

They followed the killing of a teacher in the northern city of Arras on Friday by a suspected Islamist extremist.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver of stolen vehicle flees after collision on northbound DVP
Driver of stolen vehicle flees after collision on northbound DVP

Toronto police are searching for a suspect driver who collided with another vehicle while travelling northbound on the Don Valley Parkway and fled on foot. Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened...

4h ago

Male pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run
Male pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run late on Wednesday. Officers arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m. in the Midland...

4h ago

Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest
Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest

Two victims with ties to Canada who were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israel were remembered fondly by relatives on Wednesday, who called for the world to recognize the brutality of what happened.  Tiferet...

8h ago

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

10h ago

Top Stories

Driver of stolen vehicle flees after collision on northbound DVP
Driver of stolen vehicle flees after collision on northbound DVP

Toronto police are searching for a suspect driver who collided with another vehicle while travelling northbound on the Don Valley Parkway and fled on foot. Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened...

4h ago

Male pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run
Male pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run late on Wednesday. Officers arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m. in the Midland...

4h ago

Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest
Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest

Two victims with ties to Canada who were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israel were remembered fondly by relatives on Wednesday, who called for the world to recognize the brutality of what happened.  Tiferet...

8h ago

Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem
Toronto councillors, mayor frustrated over continued broken garbage bin problem

City councillors and Mayor Olivia Chow are frustrated at the lack of progress by the company contracted to maintain the city's consistently damaged garbage bins, an issue that has been plaguing neighbourhoods...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

10h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

11h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

12h ago

5:19
St. Mary's apartment building slated for demolition to make way for new condos
St. Mary's apartment building slated for demolition to make way for new condos

As the city looks at ways to create housing, we're learning more on a project just north of Toronto's downtown core that will see a large apartment building demolished to make way for new construction condos. Caryn Ceolin reports.

17h ago

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.
More Videos