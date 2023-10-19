Film star Donald Sutherland depicted in profile on new Canadian stamp

Donald Sutherland and Canada Post President and CEO Doug Ettinger pose with a framed stamp enlargement in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rossif Sutherland **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2023 10:00 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 10:12 am.

Donald Sutherland, celebrated star of stage and screen, can add a new accolade to his CV.

Canada Post has released a stamp featuring an image of the 88-year-old New Brunswick-born actor.

The Crown corporation says the stamp is meant to commemorate Sutherland’s storied career, which has seen him appear in more than 200 films and TV programs.

The stamp depicts Sutherland in profile, overlaid with the titles of some of his most iconic projects, including “Ordinary People,” “The Italian Job,” and “M*A*S*H*.” Sutherland originated the role of Hawkeye Pierce in the 1970 film “M*A*S*H*,” before Alan Alda picked up the torch for the TV show that premiered two years later.

Sutherland went on to star in the 1978 remake of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and the 2005 version of “Pride & Prejudice.”

Sutherland has won two Golden Globes, a lifetime achievement Governor General’s Performing Arts Award and an honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

21m ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

19m ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy and Brunel...

1h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

15m ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

21m ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

19m ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy and Brunel...

1h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

15h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

16h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

17h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

17h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

18h ago

More Videos