Germany’s Deutsche Bahn sells European subsidiary Arriva to infrastructure investor I Squared

FILE - The logo of Arriva, the Deutsche Bahn's European public transport subsidiary, is seen on a bus as the driver, wearing a protective mask and gloves due to the Coronavirus outbreak, gives the thumbs up, in London, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Germany's state-owned railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, said Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, that it has agreed to sell its European public transport subsidiary Arriva, to U.S.-based infrastructure investor I Squared Capital. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 4:55 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 4:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s state-owned railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, said Thursday that it has agreed to sell its European public transport subsidiary, Arriva, to U.S.-based infrastructure investor I Squared Capital.

Deutsche Bahn didn’t disclose the value of the planned sale. It said the transaction should be completed next year. The company is selling Arriva “to enable additional growth in rail transport in Germany and allow it to focus its resources on its core business.”

Arriva has about 35,500 employees and operates in 10 European countries. It has bus and train units in the U.K. and also has operations in the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.

Deutsche Bahn acquired the British-based company in 2010. Arriva businesses in “non-core markets,” including Sweden and Portugal, already have been sold.

Deutsche Bahn Chief Financial Officer Levin Holle said in a statement that “Arriva has good prospects for sustainable growth as market liberalization in Europe progresses.”

I Squared Capital, headquartered in Miami, was described in Thursday’s statement as an independent global infrastructure manager with over $37 billion in assets under management. Arriva Group CEO Mike Cooper said that it “has an established track record of supporting companies which provide essential services, and of investing in the energy transition.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver of stolen BMW flees after collision on northbound DVP
Driver of stolen BMW flees after collision on northbound DVP

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly collided with another vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway before fleeing on foot. Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 11 p.m....

32m ago

Man in 30s seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run
Man in 30s seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road...

updated

20m ago

Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast
Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast

Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory. More than 1 million Palestinians,...

4m ago

Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest
Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest

Two victims with ties to Canada who were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israel were remembered fondly by relatives on Wednesday, who called for the world to recognize the brutality of what happened.  Tiferet...

9h ago

Top Stories

Driver of stolen BMW flees after collision on northbound DVP
Driver of stolen BMW flees after collision on northbound DVP

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly collided with another vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway before fleeing on foot. Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 11 p.m....

32m ago

Man in 30s seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run
Man in 30s seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road...

updated

20m ago

Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast
Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast

Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory. More than 1 million Palestinians,...

4m ago

Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest
Hamas's attack on Israel: 2 victims with Canadian ties laid to rest

Two victims with ties to Canada who were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israel were remembered fondly by relatives on Wednesday, who called for the world to recognize the brutality of what happened.  Tiferet...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

12h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

12h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

14h ago

5:19
St. Mary's apartment building slated for demolition to make way for new condos
St. Mary's apartment building slated for demolition to make way for new condos

As the city looks at ways to create housing, we're learning more on a project just north of Toronto's downtown core that will see a large apartment building demolished to make way for new construction condos. Caryn Ceolin reports.

18h ago

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.
More Videos