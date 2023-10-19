How Raptors rookie Gradey Dick made his music video debut alongside Drake

Gradey Dick music video with Drake
Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick made an appearance in Drake's new music video with his son, Adonis. Photo: X.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2023 8:12 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 8:14 pm.

In his first-ever NBA pre-season, forward Gradey Dick promised himself to put in long hours at the Toronto Raptors’ training facilities and do whatever his coaches asked of him.

That dedication quickly paid dividends as it led to him appearing in a music video with famous Toronto rapper Drake.

Dick had returned to the OVO Athletic Centre, the Raptors facility in downtown Toronto, after the team’s training camp in Vancouver because he had left some things in his locker.

“I just saw people running around with cameras and I was like ‘What’s going on?'” said the 19-year-old Dick on Thursday after practice. “It was Drake filming a video with his son.

“I had plans to meet Drake when he came back to Toronto but we happened to just be there randomly but he was like ‘Hey, why don’t you hop in for a little cameo?'”

Although Drake is in the video, it’s actually a song by his six-year-old son Adonis called “My Man Freestyle.” Dick, Adonis and Drake all sit alongside each other at a news conference podium as Adonis raps.

Dick’s whirlwind foray into the world of hip-hop happened so quickly that his new teammates didn’t even have time to react to his distinctly Toronto experience of meeting Drake.

“It was so random that no one really knew what was happening,” laughed Dick.

Rookie getting used to life in NBA

Aside from rubbing elbows with local celebrities and their kin, Dick is trying to get up to speed with the NBA’s pace. Dick was drafted by Toronto in the first round, 13th overall, after averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 36 NCAA games with Kansas last season.

“I think the schedule here calls for a lot more because, obviously, at school, there’s more to juggle,” said Dick. “Here it’s just practice, get your work in, and then you have all day to really kind of utilize for your advantage whether that’s watch more film, sit down with coach, it’s just a lot more is asked of you.”

Added Dick with a laugh “Just no homework.”

Point guard Dennis Schroeder, who signed with Toronto as a free agent in the off-season, said that Dick is still “a little hectic” when he plays but that he’s a good guy and already showing his professionalism.

“Still trying to find his ways,” said Schroeder. “But I think we’ve got a good group of guys who are guiding him and trying to teach him and hopefully he’s going to embrace that role and get better every single day.

“But I mean, when I was at 18, 19 and came (to the NBA) I was only one speed too. So, I mean, that’s the process. You’ve got to go through it and he’s gonna get it.”

Toronto hosts the Washington Wizards at Scotiabank Arena on Friday in their final game of the pre-season.

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

3h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

55m ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

2h ago

Brothers charged in home renovation scam spanning Etobicoke
Brothers charged in home renovation scam spanning Etobicoke

Toronto police have charged two brothers in an alleged home renovation scam across Etobicoke. Police said that between June and October, two men went door to door to speak to homeowners about exterior...

5h ago

