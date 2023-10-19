Haiti arrests one of the main suspects in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 9:08 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 9:12 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former Haitian official considered one of the main suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021 was arrested Thursday in Haiti’s capital, the police informed.

Joseph Badio was arrested in the neighborhood of Petion Vile in Port-au-Prince, National Police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said.

Badio once worked for Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and at the government’s anti-corruption unit until he was fired for alleged violations of unspecified ethical rules weeks before the assassination.

Moïse was shot 12 times at this private home in July 7, 2021, sending Haiti into a political crisis.

Several people had been arrested after Moïse assassination, including 11 men now in U.S. custody. Prosecutors in the U.S. have alleged that there was a broad plot among conspirators in both Haiti and Florida to hire mercenaries to remove Moïse and benefit from contracts from a successor administration.

Among the people arrested after the killing are 18 former Colombian soldiers who are in custody in Haiti.

Since the assassination, the Caribbean country has also experienced a surge of gang violence that led the prime minister to request the deployment of an armed force. The U.N. Security Council finally voted on early October to send a multinational force led by Kenya to help fight the gangs.

Kenya has not set a date for the deployment.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

3h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

57m ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

2h ago

Brothers charged in home renovation scam spanning Etobicoke
Brothers charged in home renovation scam spanning Etobicoke

Toronto police have charged two brothers in an alleged home renovation scam across Etobicoke. Police said that between June and October, two men went door to door to speak to homeowners about exterior...

5h ago

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

3h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

57m ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

2h ago

Brothers charged in home renovation scam spanning Etobicoke
Brothers charged in home renovation scam spanning Etobicoke

Toronto police have charged two brothers in an alleged home renovation scam across Etobicoke. Police said that between June and October, two men went door to door to speak to homeowners about exterior...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

3h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

3h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

7h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

4h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos