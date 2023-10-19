Elderly man injured after driving into wrong lane, crashing into dump truck near Hamilton

Highway 5 crash Hamilton
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an 80-year-old man was injured after he collided with a transport truck on Highway 5 near Hamilton. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 19, 2023 7:33 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 7:34 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an elderly man was injured after he drove into the path of a dump truck on Highway 5 near Hamilton.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 5 between Oldfield and Sydenham roads.

Sgt. Schmidt said the driver, an 80-year-old man from Stoney Creek, Ont., was in the westbound lane and traversed into the eastbound lane, where he crashed into a dump truck.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an elderly man was injured after he drove into the path of a dump truck on Highway 5 near Hamilton. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

The man’s injuries were considered serious and potentially life-threatening, but in an update from OPP, a spokesperson said the injuries were not as severe as initially believed.

The truck driver was not injured and cooperated with investigators.

Road closures were in place for several hours, but OPP said they were expected to be lifted by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officers remain at the scene and continue with the cleanup.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

1h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

1h ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

5h ago

Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA
Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA

Toronto police say the provincial carjacking joint task force has stayed busy with multiple arrests in stolen vehicle investigations spanning the GTA. Authorities responded to a carjacking call on...

2h ago

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

1h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

1h ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

5h ago

Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA
Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA

Toronto police say the provincial carjacking joint task force has stayed busy with multiple arrests in stolen vehicle investigations spanning the GTA. Authorities responded to a carjacking call on...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel
NDP MPP accuses Doug Ford of libel

The Premier accused Sarah Jama of anti-semitism after she wrote a social media post following the Hamas attack, her lawyer is giving Ford 7 days to retract it and apologize or she will file a libel suit.

1h ago

3:32
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership
Business Report: Toronto condo development put into receivership

Toronto is well known for endless condo development construction. However one new build in a prominent area that has fallen on hard times. PLUS, we pay tribute to a GTA hamburger legend. Richard Southern reports.

2h ago

1:27
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit
Hamilton MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel suit

Sarah Jama has threatened Premier Doug Ford with a libel suit after comments on 'X' suggested she 'supported the actions of Hamas against Jewish people'. Richard Southern reports.

6h ago

2:28
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

2h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.
More Videos