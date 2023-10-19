Elderly man injured after driving into wrong lane, crashing into dump truck near Hamilton

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an elderly man was injured after he drove into the path of a dump truck on Highway 5 near Hamilton.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 5 between Oldfield and Sydenham roads.

Sgt. Schmidt said the driver, an 80-year-old man from Stoney Creek, Ont., was in the westbound lane and traversed into the eastbound lane, where he crashed into a dump truck.

The man’s injuries were considered serious and potentially life-threatening, but in an update from OPP, a spokesperson said the injuries were not as severe as initially believed.

The truck driver was not injured and cooperated with investigators.

Road closures were in place for several hours, but OPP said they were expected to be lifted by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officers remain at the scene and continue with the cleanup.