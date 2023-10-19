Honda to produce Civic Hybrid in Alliston, Ont. starting next year

Japanese automaker Honda says it will start producing the Civic Hybrid next year at its plant in Alliston, Ont.

The company says the Ontario plant will produce the sedan version of the car.

The hatchback version of the Civic Hybrid will be manufactured at a plant in Indiana, according to the automaker.

Honda already produces the hybrid version of its CR-V sport utility vehicle in Alliston and at the plant in Indiana.

The company says the Civic Hybrid is a key step in its electrification strategy, which includes equipping its core models with hybrid-electric systems.

It says it expects Civic Hybrid sales to represent more than 40 per cent of Civic sales in North America.