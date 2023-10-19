Iran opens final registration for candidates in next year’s parliament election

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 6:36 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 6:42 am.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The final phase of registration for candidates who want to run in Iran’s parliamentary election next year opened Thursday, state media reported.

Nearly 49,000 people filed initial paperwork in August seeking to run for the 290-seat parliament in the election, set for March 1, 2023. The elections will be the first since nationwide protests rocked the country last year.

That is a record number and more than three times the 16,000 registrations filed in the last election in 2020, when voter turnout was its lowest since 1979. Just over 42% of eligible voters cast ballots at the time.

Candidates have a week to finalize their profiles online. Each hopeful will have to be approved by the Guardian Council, a 12-member clerical body with half of its members directly appointed by the supreme leader.

There were no details on the registration of prominent political figures or pro-reform groups. The increase in filings was seen as a result of an easy online registration process.

Some 14% of submissions were from women, a slight increase from 12% in 2020. About 250 current members of the 290-seat parliament also registered.

Iran has been mired in a severe economic crisis since former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with world powers and restored crushing sanctions. The currency’s value has plummeted, erasing many Iranians’ life savings and driving up prices. With so many struggling to meet basic needs, analysts say there is little energy left over for protests or politics.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

updated

1h ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and...

breaking

25m ago

Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast
Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast

Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory. More than 1 million Palestinians,...

1h ago

Driver of stolen BMW flees after collision on northbound DVP
Driver of stolen BMW flees after collision on northbound DVP

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly collided with another vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway before fleeing on foot. Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 11 p.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

updated

1h ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and...

breaking

25m ago

Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast
Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast

Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory. More than 1 million Palestinians,...

1h ago

Driver of stolen BMW flees after collision on northbound DVP
Driver of stolen BMW flees after collision on northbound DVP

Toronto police are searching for a driver who allegedly collided with another vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway before fleeing on foot. Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 11 p.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

13h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

14h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

15h ago

5:19
St. Mary's apartment building slated for demolition to make way for new condos
St. Mary's apartment building slated for demolition to make way for new condos

As the city looks at ways to create housing, we're learning more on a project just north of Toronto's downtown core that will see a large apartment building demolished to make way for new construction condos. Caryn Ceolin reports.

20h ago

1:55
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators
Ontario to raise wages for early childhood educators

Advocates say Ontario's early childhood educators are among the lowest-paid in Canada, and that without a raise, the province's $10-a-day childcare plan won't happen. Cynthia Mulligan has the government's promise to improve pay and staffing.
More Videos