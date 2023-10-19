The world waits for Israel’s ground offensive, and whatever comes next

Palestinians look for survivors after an airstrike in the Gaza Strip
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Mohmoud)

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted October 19, 2023 8:10 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 8:18 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, the Israel-Hamas war is near a tipping point. At some point Israel will have to decide to push forward with a massive and unprecedented ground offensive into Gaza in an attempt to eradicate Hamas, or find a way to back down from the stated goal of its response. A large-scale ground invasion, however, may well draw other entities into a widening conflict.

Gregg Carlstrom is the Middle East correspondent for The Economist and author of How Long Will Israel Survive? The Threat From Within.

“Everyone in the region, hundreds of millions of people in this region, are really waiting on tenterhooks right now because they’re nervous about what seems like a very real possibility that this will expand,” said Carlstrom.

If Israel sends in ground troops, what happens next? How reliable is information coming out of Gaza right now? Will U.S. President Joe Biden’s presence in the region Wednesday accomplish anything? And is there any hope of a ceasefire?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
