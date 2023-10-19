Labour minister promises action to prevent repeat of B.C. port strike dispute

Minister of Labour and Seniors Seamus O’Regan speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. The minister says the government's latest attempt to prevent disruptive disputes at British Columbia's ports will lead to change this time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2023 5:28 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 5:42 pm.

Canada’s federal labour minister says the government’s latest attempt to prevent disruptive disputes at British Columbia’s ports will lead to change this time.

Seamus O’Regan promised to follow through on recommendations from a review of what went wrong during the port strike this summer that stopped cargo from moving through Canada’s busiest ports. 

Previous studies dating back to the 1990s on the contentious relationship between the longshore union and BC Maritime Employers Association have led to multiple recommendations that were not implemented, but O’Regan says this time will be different.

The minister has appointed two experts from Kingston’s Queen’s University to lead the review and he has asked them to identify key questions and propose a terms of reference by the end of the year. 

O’Regan says the goal of the latest review is to “examine the structural issues underlying” the dispute that saw strike action for nearly two weeks in July before a tentative deal was reached, only to be rejected by the union caucus.

Workers briefly went back to the picket lines before the strike action was ruled illegal, followed by weeks of uncertainty before a tentative deal was announced again. 

O’Regan says Canada needs to send a clear signal to investors and industry that its supply chain is stable by creating a structure that can withstand disruptions, while not taking away from the collective bargaining process.

“Once I saw (previous reports on the issue) I really realized it was incumbent upon me, it was a responsibility, to make sure that we followed up on this,” O’Regan said.

“Only because it has happened time and time again, and people have said something needs to be done in a more structural way, and so I’ll do it. So, let’s see what they come up with.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

33m ago

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

3h ago

Toronto police say over 130 per cent rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130 per cent rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broken out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

39m ago

Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA
Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA

Toronto police say the provincial carjacking joint task force has stayed busy with multiple arrests in stolen vehicle investigations spanning the GTA. Authorities responded to a carjacking call on...

1h ago

