Ministers to address reports India has reportedly ordered Canadian diplomats to leave

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 19, 2023 3:24 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 3:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Immigration Minister Marc Miller are expected to speak with reporters today amid reports Ottawa has followed India’s request to remove some of Canada’s diplomats from that country.

Relations with New Delhi have hit a deep freeze since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a month ago that Canadian intelligence services are investigating “a potential link” between India’s government and the killing of a Sikh leader near Vancouver.

New Delhi has publicly called for “parity” in the number of diplomats each country is hosting.

Global Affairs Canada’s public registry of foreign missions shows that India has about 60 diplomats across Canada.

Media reports suggest that a large number of Canadian diplomats have recently left India.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not confirm whether the reports are true when asked about it today, but said it’s an issue he said his government is “taking extremely seriously.” 

“We have been continually engaged in diplomacy and in dialogue with the Indian government,” he told reporters Thursday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

46m ago

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

1h ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

2h ago

Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police
Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police

Peel Regional Police say a woman is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a female victim multiple times in Mississauga. Authorities responded to a stabbing call in the area of McLaughlin...

23m ago

