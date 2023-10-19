Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police

Peel Regional Police say a woman is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a female victim multiple times in Mississauga.

Authorities responded to a stabbing call in the area of McLaughlin Road and Eglinton Avenue West on Wednesday.

Peel paramedics located one woman with significant injuries due to multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and her injuries were later considered non-life-threatening.

A female suspect was identified as 38-year-old Marjja Gjunaj, who police said fled the area after the violent incident.

Gjunaj is wanted for attempted murder. She is described as five-foot-five, 160 pounds, with a light complexion and medium-length brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a black winter coat.

Officers are urging members of the public not to approach the suspect if seen and to contact 9-1-1 immediately.