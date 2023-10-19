Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,348.81, down 101.89 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $47.35 on 12.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down nine cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $44.02 on 9.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 4.47 per cent, to $6.31 on 9.2 million shares.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Down 15 cents, or 2.08 per cent, to $7.07 on 8.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down nine cents, or 10.98 per cent, to 73 cents on 7.0 million shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up $1.07, or 1.48 per cent, to $73.28 on 6.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $1.00, or 0.91 per cent, to $108.44. As higher interest rates and the cost of living increasingly pinch Canadians’ wallets, consumers ranked BMO highest in J. D. Power’s annual customer satisfaction survey. The Montreal-based firm unseated last year’s top-ranking bank, Royal Bank of Canada, which came a close second, with CIBC third. Almost 14,000 retail banking customers were surveyed for the study, which is in its 18th year.

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSX:MTL). Transportation. Up 31 cents, or 2.32 per cent, to $13.70. Mullen Group Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $39.1 million, up from $38.0 million in the same quarter last year as its revenue edged lower. The trucking firm said the profit amounted to 42 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 39 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $504.0 million, down from $518.4 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press