MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war

FILE - Taika Waititi, left, and Rita Ora host the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 13, 2022. The MTV European Music Awards have canceled its 2023 ceremony next month citing the Israel-Hamas War. The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Second to Mars among the performers. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 12:02 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 12:26 pm.

PARIS (AP) — The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War.

The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars among the performers.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement also said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

MTV said the EMAs would return in November 2024.

Taylor Swift was the big winner at last year’s EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany, collecting four trophies including for best artist, best video and best longform video.

Swift was again this year’s top nominee with seven, with Olivia Rodrigo and SZA tied for second with six apiece.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

30m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

1h ago

Vaughan man charged after teen sexually assaulted at park
Vaughan man charged after teen sexually assaulted at park

A man is facing charges after a teen was sexually assaulted at a park in Vaughan last month. Police say the incident happened at Agostino Park, near Confederation Parkway and Rutherford Road, around...

2h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

1h ago

Top Stories

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

30m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

1h ago

Vaughan man charged after teen sexually assaulted at park
Vaughan man charged after teen sexually assaulted at park

A man is facing charges after a teen was sexually assaulted at a park in Vaughan last month. Police say the incident happened at Agostino Park, near Confederation Parkway and Rutherford Road, around...

2h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

17h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

17h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

18h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

18h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

20h ago

More Videos