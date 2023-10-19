breaking

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A peel police cruiser
A peel police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 19, 2023 7:29 am.

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute.

Emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and Brunel Road, north of Matheson Boulevard East, just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics say the woman has serious life-altering injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police have blocked off Kennedy from Brunel to Britannia Road for the investigation.

