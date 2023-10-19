RE/MAX ‘no longer affiliated’ with Vaughan realtor who appeared to poke fun of Israel-Hamas war

Vadim Vilensky realtor
This photo shows Ontario realtor Vadim Vilensky, who was the subject of controversy after he shared a social media post of a bombed Gaza and appeared to make light of the casualties. Photo: LinkedIn.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 19, 2023 10:08 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 10:18 pm.

Real estate company RE/MAX says it’s no longer affiliated with a Vaughan-based realtor who appeared to make light of the Israel-Hamas war on his social media pages.

Vadim Vilensky of Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty shared a message on Facebook, X and Instagram over the weekend above a photo of Gaza, which was bombed. The photo read, “Off market. 130 square miles, oceanfront lot. No utility. No power/water.”

Vilensky captioned it and wrote, “Coming soon to the market,” with two laughing-face emojis.

The social media post quickly garnered significant reaction online, with many calling for the realtor to be fired. Vilensky’s social media accounts, including LinkedIn, appear to have been deleted or disabled.

The death toll in Gaza since Israel declared war has risen to 3,785 Palestinians killed, including 1,524 children, 1,000 women and 120 older people, the Gaza Health Ministry said. In addition, 12,493 others have been wounded, including 3,983 children and 3,300 women.

Related:

A RE/MAX spokesperson said on Thursday it had completed an internal investigation and confirmed that Vilensky, who served clients in Woodbridge, North York, Newmarket, Richmond Hill and Vaughan, was no longer employed with the company.

“As an update to our earlier statement, please be advised that Vadim Vilensky is no longer affiliated with RE/MAX Realtron Realty Inc.,” they wrote.

“The legal and operational changes to fully affect this decision are underway and are expected to be complete within 10 days.”

On Tuesday, an online petition was created demanding that the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) revoke Vilensky’s credentials as a real estate agent.

“Vadim’s post hurt too many Canadians and is not something that other realtors in the profession would appreciate…,” the petition’s description reads.

As of Thursday, the petition had garnered just under 16,500 signatures with a goal of 25,000. The petition received over 6,500 signatures today.

Top Stories

Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership
Problem plagued luxury Yorkville condo The One put into receivership

A luxury condo and retail development at Yonge and Bloor Streets that was billed to be the tallest of its kind in Canada has been placed in receivership after it was plagued by construction delays and...

5h ago

2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment
2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building. Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m....

2h ago

Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war
Toronto police say over 130% rise in hate-related calls since Israel-Gaza war

With the rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia since the conflict broke out in Israel and Gaza, the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service are reiterating their commitment to an inclusive city for...

4h ago

Female driver wanted in hit-and-run involving motorcyclist
Female driver wanted in hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

Toronto police are searching for a female driver after a motorcyclist was struck and injured in a hit-and-run northwest of the city. Officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue...

2h ago

