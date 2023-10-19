Slovakia’s president rejects appointment of climate change skeptic as environment minister

FILE - Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova talks for the media during a news conference in Skopje, North Macedonia, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Slovakia’s president decided on Thursday to postpone the appointment of a new government after she rejected the nomination of a climate change denier to become the environment minister. Liberal President Zuzana Caputova said in a statement that Rudolf Huliak, who was nominated by the ultranationalist and pro-Russian Slovak National Party, cannot ensure the proper functioning of the ministry because he opposes the long-term environmental policies of the state and Slovakia’s international obligations. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 10:16 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 10:26 am.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president announced Thursday that she is postponing the appointment of a new Cabinet following last month’s parliamentary election because she cannot accept the nomination of a climate change skeptic as environment minister.

Liberal President Zuzana Caputova said Rudolf Huliak, who was nominated by the ultranationalist and pro-Russian Slovak National Party, could not ensure the proper functioning of the ministry because he opposes the government’s long-term environmental policies and Slovakia’s international obligations.

“A candidate who has not recognized the scientific consensus on climate change and asserts no real climate crisis exists cannot be in charge and represent a ministry whose main role is the protection of nature, landscape and the Earth’s climate system,” Caputova said in a statement.

She also mentioned Huliak’s advocacy of violence against environmentalists as a reason not to swear him in. Huliak, the mayor of the town of Ocova in central Slovakia, has also attacked LGBT+ people, the European Union and expressed pro-Russian views.

The Slovak National Party said Thursday it was not ready to accept the president’s request that it nominate someone else.

Huliak is the most controversial of the Cabinet candidates presented to the president by former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, whose leftist Smer, or Direction, party won the most seats in the Sept. 30 parliamentary election.

Fico’s party won 42 seats in the 150-seat Parliament after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform. He has vowed to withdraw Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine.

He needed coalition partners to form a parliamentary majority and signed a deal with the leftist Hlas, or Voice, party and the Slovak National Party to govern together.

The deal gives Smer the post of the prime minister and six other Cabinet ministers, opening the way for Fico to serve as Slovakia’s head of government for the fourth time.

Hlas will get seven Cabinet ministers, while the Slovak National Party will have three.

Caputova has been president since winning a 2019 election.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

22m ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

20m ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy and Brunel...

1h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

15m ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after chain reaction hit-and-run crash in Scarborough

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Midland Avenue and Kingston...

22m ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

20m ago

Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Woman suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s is being rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the morning commute. Emergency crews were called to Kennedy and Brunel...

1h ago

A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?
A City-run program could help you pay rent. Are you eligible?

If a tenant is behind on rent a landlord can move to evict them, but a long-standing City of Toronto funded support program -- the Toronto Rent Bank -- can help ensure tenants stay housed. Founded in...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

15h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

16h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

17h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

17h ago

0:53
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Mediation is still ongoing. Tina Yazdani has the latest.

18h ago

More Videos