Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story

FILE - Police officers patrol the Trocadero plaza near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Police have arrested a man climbing on the Eiffel Tower. The drama temporarily stranded a crowd at the top. Among those trapped was a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married and an Associated Press reporter who got their story. Amir Khan had been planning to propose to Kate Warren later Thursday in a Paris garden away from the crowds, with a romantic dinner on the River Seine also on his menu. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 3:25 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 3:26 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Police arrested a man climbing Thursday on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit — including a reporter for The Associated Press and a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married.

Amir Khan had been planning to propose to Kat Warren later Thursday in a Paris garden away from the crowds, with a romantic dinner on the River Seine also on the menu.

But when the lifts were temporarily shut down because of the climber, stranding the couple and others at the top, Khan decided to spring his surprise.

Pat Eaton-Robb, an AP newsman from Connecticut who was also stuck up there, got their story.

“I figured we might be here longer than I imagined,” Khan told the AP reporter. “So I didn’t want to miss dinner and she always wanted to be proposed to on or under the Eiffel Tower. So I figured, ‘This is it, this is the moment.’”

And the answer?

“Yes,” of course.

“He had a pretty good chance of me saying ‘Yes’ all along,” Warren said, laughing.

Besides, when trapped at the top of a 1,083-foot (330-meter) tower, how can anyone say “No?”

Had that happened, “somebody else would be climbing the Eiffel Tower today possibly,” she joked.

The climber was found between the tower’s second and third floors, said Alice Beunardeau, communications director for the Paris landmark. A specialist team of climbing firefighters led the man down and police arrested him, she said.

Beunardeau said she’d been subsequently informed that the man was carrying a banner about American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

“I think it was ‘Free Billie Eilish,’” she said. “I’m not certain of that at this moment but on the face of it, that was the message.”

AP’s Eaton-Robb and his wife Kathleen have had a mis-adventurous weeklong visit to Paris: On Tuesday, they were also in a crowd that was evacuated from the Palace of Versailles because of a security scare.

___

John Leicester contributed from Le Pecq, France.

The Associated Press


Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

46m ago

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

1h ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

2h ago

Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police
Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police

Peel Regional Police say a woman is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a female victim multiple times in Mississauga. Authorities responded to a stabbing call in the area of McLaughlin...

23m ago

