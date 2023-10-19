The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2023 3:20 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 3:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency appeal from Black voters in Louisiana to speed the process of drawing new congressional districts in the state.

The justices declined to overrule a federal appeals court, which last month blocked a district judge’s plan to hold hearings for a new map with a second majority-Black congressional district for use in the 2024 elections.

The appeals court said U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick was moving too fast and must give the state more time to consider a new map.

Civil rights groups had hoped a new map for Louisiana would follow quickly after the Supreme Court rebuffed attempts by Alabama officials to avoid creating a second district where Black voters make up a substantial portion of the electorate.

Dick and judges in Alabama had ruled that congressional maps drawn by Republican-led legislatures after the 2020 census and used in last year’s elections likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diminishing Black voting power.

Louisiana officials have said they won’t take any action until their appeal of Dick’s original ruling is decided. That case is pending before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

No justice publicly dissented. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that she believes Dick can resume the work on new maps while the appeal is pending.

In June, the court said in an unsigned order that the case could proceed “in the ordinary course and in advance of the 2024 congressional elections in Louisiana.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

47m ago

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

1h ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

2h ago

Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police
Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police

Peel Regional Police say a woman is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a female victim multiple times in Mississauga. Authorities responded to a stabbing call in the area of McLaughlin...

24m ago

Top Stories

Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Ontario's English Catholic teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Ontario's English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. OECTA President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a vote in favour of strike action does not necessarily...

47m ago

NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement
NDP MPP Sarah Jama threatens Doug Ford with libel lawsuit over Israel-Hamas statement

An Ontario NDP MPP is threatening to sue Premier Doug Ford after he made a public statement that she claims has tarnished her reputation. Sarah Jama, the MPP for Hamilton Centre, has given Ford seven...

1h ago

120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures
120 Toronto hybrid-converted ambulances pulled off road as precaution after failures

A Toronto Paramedic Services wouldn't say when it's anticipated the issues facing a third of the service's fleet will be fully resolved.

2h ago

Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police
Ontario woman wanted for attempted murder stabbed victim multiple times: police

Peel Regional Police say a woman is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a female victim multiple times in Mississauga. Authorities responded to a stabbing call in the area of McLaughlin...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures
Toronto Paramedics pull 120 ambulances off road due to retrofitted driveline failures

Toronto Paramedic Services began a program to retrofit 120 ambulances with hybrid-electric drivelines. Three years later every system is being removed after two vehicle failures. Nick Westoll explains.

3h ago

3:26
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport
Security on wheels comes to Pearson Airport

How about security on wheels? Pearson Airport in Toronto is getting creative with its security detail. Plus, Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad share the most interesting stories.

20h ago

2:44
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition
The fight to save affordable downtown rental units from demolition

For residents of a downtown apartment building facing demolition, there is agonizing uncertainty around facing displacement during a housing crisis. Caryn Ceolin with the fight to save their building.

20h ago

3:29
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet
Tension at Queens Park during debate over MPP’s tweet

The Ford government wants to censure NDP MPP Sarah Jama for her social media post following the Hamas attack while members of the Muslim community appeal for politicians to present a united front and call for peace.

21h ago

2:40
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors
Astral's slow response to broken litter bins questioned by councillors

Toronto city officials say the third party contractor isn't meeting the terms of its agreement. Councillors are once again expressing frustration and looking for answers. Mark McAllister looked into the matter further.

21h ago

More Videos