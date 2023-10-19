Ontario carjacking task force makes several arrests, recovers stolen vehicles in GTA

Toronto police
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. The Canadian Press

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 19, 2023 5:31 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2023 5:37 pm.

Toronto police say the provincial carjacking joint task force has stayed busy with multiple arrests in stolen vehicle investigations spanning the GTA.

Authorities responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday just before 3:30 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area in North York.

It’s alleged that three men broke into a residence in the area and threatened the homeowner with a knife. Police said the suspects obtained the key and vehicle and fled the area in two cars.

The homeowner was not physically injured.

Related:

The joint task force took over the investigation and, with the assistance of York Regional Police Air Support, successfully executed a takedown in the Midland Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area in Scarborough.

Toronto police said 23-year-old Ahmad Kayhan Nazer of Whitby, Ont. was arrested. He was charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, break and enter, robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday morning. Two suspects remain wanted.

3 men arrested in stolen vehicle investigation

Toronto police also shared an update into a separate stolen vehicle investigation.

On Wednesday, authorities said provincial task force members executed a search warrant and recovered two stolen vehicles from Peel and Durham regions. As a result, three men were arrested.

Related:

They were identified as 21-year-old Roshvin Crofton of Ajax, 26-year-old Dhushanth Jeyendran of Scarborough and 31-year-old Jagmit Sidhu of Brampton.

Each man was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000. The accused all appeared in court on Thursday.

Toronto police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced earlier in the week that local police services have collaborated and established a carjacking task force to coordinate law enforcement efforts in combating similar crimes.

