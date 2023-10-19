2 injured in fire at downtown Toronto apartment

Two people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto apartment building.

Toronto police were notified of a fire on the sixth floor of a residential building around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East area.

Toronto Fire officials located two people inside the building. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

There are road closures and delays in the area.